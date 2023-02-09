Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Lowered to $13.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $17.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $40.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.23 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

