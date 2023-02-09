Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

