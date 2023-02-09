Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $60.02, but opened at $62.76. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 20,556 shares.

The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.