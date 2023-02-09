Insider Buying: Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) insider June Aitken bought 10,000 shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($38,345.96).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCF stock opened at GBX 320 ($3.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.28 million and a P/E ratio of 780.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 254.60 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($3.88).

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.