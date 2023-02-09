Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.05, but opened at $109.50. Xylem shares last traded at $106.74, with a volume of 307,555 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

