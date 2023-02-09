Insider Buying: Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Insider Purchases £49,716.16 in Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) insider Patricia Dimond bought 3,536 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,406 ($16.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,716.16 ($59,762.18).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

LON ASL opened at GBX 1,416 ($17.02) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.44. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,066 ($12.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,472 ($17.69). The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 35.25 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

