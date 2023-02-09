Michael Lindsell Purchases 100 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,244.14) per share, with a total value of £103,500 ($124,413.99).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LTI opened at GBX 1,035 ($12.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 944 ($11.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,305 ($15.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,032.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,045.19.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
