Joshua Alliance Purchases 355,000 Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) insider Joshua Alliance purchased 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £149,100 ($179,228.27).

N Brown Group Stock Performance

LON:BWNG opened at GBX 40.10 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.54. The firm has a market cap of £184.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. N Brown Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.53).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

