Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Purchases 200,000 Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($262,050.73).
Arix Bioscience Trading Up 0.5 %
LON:ARIX opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £142.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arix Bioscience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.95 ($1.55). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.17.
About Arix Bioscience
