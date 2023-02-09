Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Purchases 200,000 Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($262,050.73).

Arix Bioscience Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:ARIX opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £142.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arix Bioscience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.95 ($1.55). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.17.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

About Arix Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.