Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

CVO stock opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

