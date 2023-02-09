Finning International (TSE:FTT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.88.

Finning International Price Performance

FTT opened at C$36.40 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$23.46 and a 1 year high of C$40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.53. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 3.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total transaction of C$165,402.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$972,996.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock worth $245,648.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

