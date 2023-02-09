First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.29.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.9 %

FM opened at C$26.98 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.64. The stock has a market cap of C$18.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

