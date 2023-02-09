Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$10.00 at UBS Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 6.9 %

CVO opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.29 million and a PE ratio of -10.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.70.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.99 million. Analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

