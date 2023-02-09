Raymond James Downgrades Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to Outperform

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Down 0.2 %

Enerflex stock opened at C$9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.51. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.