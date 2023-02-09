Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,200.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,008.33.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$872.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$816.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$722.14. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$569.62 and a 52-week high of C$903.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84. In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

