Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Raised to Buy at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.40. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.82.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EDR stock opened at C$4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$7.27.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$51.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

