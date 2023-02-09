Traders Buy High Volume of iShares US Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 68,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 168% compared to the average volume of 25,505 put options.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares US Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.