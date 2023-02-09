Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 34,695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,246 call options.
Bilibili Stock Down 3.5 %
BILI opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
