Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.15.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %
HBM opened at C$7.16 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.37.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
