Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.36. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$274.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$7,848,372.91. In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at C$212,552.81. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$7,848,372.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $3,670,141.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

