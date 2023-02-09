Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,341 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 2,183 put options.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

