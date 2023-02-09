Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,341 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 2,183 put options.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on ABR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.
