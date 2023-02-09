Oak Street Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,863 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 4,109 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,839 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 203,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 1,685,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSH opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.32. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $35.47.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

