TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:XGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$148.75.

TMX Group stock opened at C$132.22 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.99. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

