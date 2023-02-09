Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$168.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on X. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.75.

TSE:X opened at C$132.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$142.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

