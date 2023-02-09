Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of COOP opened at $45.79 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 495,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
