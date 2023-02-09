Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COOP opened at $45.79 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $929,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 495,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

