Pi Financial Increases Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$6.75

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.27 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$753.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$28,465.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,973.68.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

