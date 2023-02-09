Scotiabank Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$160.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.75.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$132.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$135.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.