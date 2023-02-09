Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) PT Raised to C$1.05 at Pi Financial

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 218.18% from the company’s current price.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

TSE:TML opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$45.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. Treasury Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

