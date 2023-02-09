TD Securities Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$185.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.
TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.18.
Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$167.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$168.35.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
