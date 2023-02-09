Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Pi Financial from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VGCX opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.56 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

