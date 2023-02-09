Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.70

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

S stock opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

