TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$171.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.18.
TFI International Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$167.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$143.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.18. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
