Traders Buy High Volume of United States Natural Gas Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 92,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 68% compared to the typical volume of 55,314 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 113,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $8.23 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

