Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.83 per share for the quarter.

Magna International Stock Performance

MG opened at C$87.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$81.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.92. The stock has a market cap of C$24.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$63.55 and a twelve month high of C$105.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.33.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

