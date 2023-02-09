GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 14th (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology’s (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 14th. GigaCloud Technology had issued 2,940,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 18th. The total size of the offering was $36,015,000 based on an initial share price of $12.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

GCT stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,425,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

