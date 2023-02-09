Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $7.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of EQX opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 578,339 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

