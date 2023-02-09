Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $7.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.
EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of EQX opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
