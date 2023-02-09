TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

TPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,216,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,620,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 409.80. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

