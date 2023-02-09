Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

SGHT stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $571.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. Research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

