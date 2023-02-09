Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $23.17

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $6.09 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.28). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

