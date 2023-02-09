Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 315 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.79).

Several research firms have issued reports on HLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.31) price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 328.40 ($3.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £30.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,052.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.06).

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

