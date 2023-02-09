The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $6.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Lion Electric Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lion Electric by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lion Electric by 195.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lion Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 50.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

