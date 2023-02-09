AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.42 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.16.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 41.17%. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,696,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,310,000 after buying an additional 743,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 1,507,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 1,418,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.