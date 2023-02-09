Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price at $49.25

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on CENTA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet
In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.
