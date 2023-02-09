AppLovin Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a report issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.91. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.