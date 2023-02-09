FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.25.

Shares of NPI opened at C$34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$33.59 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

