State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,630 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $45,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last 90 days. 9.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.48.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Stories

