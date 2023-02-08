Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $308.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.93 and a 200-day moving average of $298.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $6,534,195. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

