Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

