Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 36,725 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.93.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

