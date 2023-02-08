IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

